'We want every kid to be off the streets': Compass House providing stability for youth

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department has been awarded a grant of more than $500,000 from the NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services.

The department said the funding will go toward its delinquency prevention program that will teach officers best practices in policing young runaways, those experiencing homelessness, and more.

WKBW

While BPD wasn't ready to speak on the program just yet, 7 News wanted to get some perspective on the scope of this issue in Western New York.

We headed to Compass House, which is a Buffalo-based resource center and emergency shelter for people aged 12-24.

The organization provides rent assistance and even housing for those who are experiencing homelessness.

The Executive Director Lisa Freeman says the resource center has doubled in clients from 200 to 400 people being helped over the last year.

WKBW

"Nobody can afford anything, nobody can afford a house... and it's putting a lot of pressure on families and I think that's the main reason why people are coming here," said Freeman.

From teens running away from home to young adults needing assistance — Compass House provides counseling and resources for all.

Through a partnership, teens who are found living on the streets by Buffalo police are brought to Compass House for a fresh start.

"There's nothing better than a client who has been here in the past, coming back and telling us how we helped them with their life and they wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Compass House," said Freeman. "So that's what keeps me here every day."

If you or someone you know needs assistance, you can find Compass House's contact information below.

RESOURCE CENTER:

1451 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14209

Client Services: 716.884.3066

Administrative Offices: 716.886.1351

Fax: 716.886.8387