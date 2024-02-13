'It's sugar and fat. Who doesn't enjoy it?': Celebrating Paczki Day, Fat Tuesday at Mazurek's Bakery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As we are just a day away from lent, it's time to get your fill of sweets for Paczki Day! The Polish-American tradition is celebrated each year the day before Ash Wednesday. At Mazurek's Bakery in Buffalo, Paczki Day is one of the busiest day of the year as they will make over 5000 paczki by the end of the day. In honor of Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday, Mazurek's will also be selling King Cake.

Mazurek's will be open until 5PM today. The bakery is no longer taking pre-orders, but you can order as walk-in at the bakery and you can find them at the Broadway Market starting at 7AM.