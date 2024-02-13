Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBuffalo

Actions

'It's sugar and fat. Who doesn't enjoy it?': Celebrating Paczki Day, Fat Tuesday at Mazurek's Bakery

Screenshot 2024-02-13 at 6.08.06 AM.jpg
WKBW
Screenshot 2024-02-13 at 6.08.06 AM.jpg
Posted at 6:14 AM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 06:14:39-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As we are just a day away from lent, it's time to get your fill of sweets for Paczki Day! The Polish-American tradition is celebrated each year the day before Ash Wednesday. At Mazurek's Bakery in Buffalo, Paczki Day is one of the busiest day of the year as they will make over 5000 paczki by the end of the day. In honor of Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday, Mazurek's will also be selling King Cake.

Mazurek's will be open until 5PM today. The bakery is no longer taking pre-orders, but you can order as walk-in at the bakery and you can find them at the Broadway Market starting at 7AM.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!