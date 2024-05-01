'We really did do this': Top Seedz unveils new Downtown Buffalo headquarters

BUFFALO, NY — Top Seedz, an artisan cracker manufacturer, has expanded and opened a new facility in Downtown Buffalo.

The new facility is located at 101 Oak Street and is 34,379 square feet. Its original facility in Cheektowaga was only 6,500 square feet.

The Buffalo-based startup was founded in 2017 and in October 2021 it was the grand prize winner of the 43North startup competition, winning $1 million.

Rebecca Brady, Top Seedz President and CEO, says unveiling the massive facility is an unreal experience.

"I'm having one of those out-of-body moments, every now and then I think we really did do this, this is crazy," said Brady.

The new headquarters is almost 10 times larger than the original space in Cheektowaga.

"At our new place here at Oak Street, we will produce 12,000 boxes of crackers in four hours," said Brady.

In 2017 it took them one year to produce that amount.

Top Seedz is now in 4,000 stores across the United States, proving women can do anything.

"I love being a role model, I love lifting up other women as well," said Brady.

Applications for the 43North startup competition open Wednesday for the next round of five businesses to win $1 million to grow their business just like Top Seedz.

"While we can all dream up a thousand ways to win, none of them could actually come to fruition without founders like Rebecca Brady. You are already open to taking risks, believing in yourself and your business. You're on your way to building a cracker empire," said Colleen Heidinger, President of 43North.

Brady says future business leaders should be fearless and surround themselves with supporters.

"No one wants you to make mistakes, just look for that support around you and get a good team of people around you," said Brady.