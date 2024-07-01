'We owe it to these kids': Doctors pushing for City of Buffalo to enforce lead inspection law

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A letter from 80 medical professionals urges the City of Buffalo to follow through on the Proactive Rental Inspections law.

The law mandates regular inspections of rental properties and the goal is to reduce high rates of lead poisoning among children in Buffalo.

Dr. Melinda Cameron, former medical director of the Western New York Lead Poisoning Prevention Resource Center, said when the law was enacted in 2020, she expected things would move slowly due to COVID.

But four years later she said it's time to re-address the issue. Dr. Cameron said lead is a silent toxin.

"Even at lower levels that are harmful, later in life you do not see that effect now. So it can affect their IQ later. It can affect their educational achievement. It can affect their behavior, their emotional status, ability to regulate impulsivity," Dr. Cameron.

But the medical professionals and doctors said implementation of the law has been slow. In the letter, they stated roughly 4800 units have been inspected and at this rate, it will take 26 years to complete the first round of inspections.

"I think the biggest issue for me is that we still see children with extremely high levels that need treatment. And this should have been a thing of the past," Dr. Cameron said.

In a letter to Buffalo's Common Council in March, Cathy Amdur, Commissioner of Permit and Inspection Services, acknowledged that inspections every three years are "aggressive and unattainable."

Although she wasn't available for an interview, she told 7 News the city is hiring seven new inspectors to help speed up the process.

Meantime — Dr. Cameron said they will keep fighting.

"I just feel that we owe it to these kids to re-prioritize to really make sure that we address the prevention issue," she said.