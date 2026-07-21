BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — D'Youville University is helping Western New Yorkers prepare for health risks associated with rising summer temperatures.

The university recently hosted a heat preparedness presentation focused on recognizing and responding to heat-related illnesses. The program explored practical tips to help people stay safe, with climate change expected to increase the intensity and frequency of our heat waves.

"Even though we're in Buffalo, heat still happens here," Kacey Stewart said, program director for health, wellness and climate at D'Youville.

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Stewart said people associate Buffalo with winters but often overlook the dangers of rising temperatures.

"Buffalo is really known for the snow and cold, but a lot of people overlook the effects of the heat that we'll increasingly see with climate change," Stewart said.

The training was designed to prepare community members for more frequent extreme heat. Stewart said the university's goal is not only to protect its campus but also to support the surrounding community.

"When our students are pushing too hard at the school, if our students are dehydrated or having heat strokes or not performing well in class," Stewart said. "We want to be good neighbors and take care of our community members."

WATCH: 'We need to stay prepared': D'Youville prepares Western New York for rising heat

'We need to stay prepared': D'Youville prepares Western New York for rising heat

Dr. Shannon McCroy Churchill, a D'Youville faculty member, said Western New Yorkers are accustomed to preparing for snow and cold weather but often underestimate the risks of heat.

"We're prepared for cold. We don't really think about the hot days because they are few and far between, but as they increase and as we have more wildfire smoke, we have to think about how we're going to take care of our families and our homes and make sure that we're safe when it does finally get hot," Churchill said.

Churchill encouraged residents to stay hydrated, keep cool and have an action plan for extreme heat.

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Participants also took part in interactive activities while D'Youville nursing faculty demonstrated how to recognize and respond to heat-related illnesses.

Nurse practitioners Jason Kiszka and Crystal Butski emphasized the importance of taking breaks from outdoor activities, staying aware of medical conditions that may increase the risk of heat-related illness and seeking cool environments during high temperatures.

D'Youville officials hope increased awareness and preparedness will help keep the campus and the broader community safe.