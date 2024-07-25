Buffalo common council member proposes easing residency requirements for city employees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo Common Council Member is proposing the change in an effort to ease recruiting, and open city positions to a wider net of talent.

If it is adopted, future employees would have one year to relocate into the city.

The current policy only gives them six months.

Lovejoy District Council Member Bryan Bollman spoke with me Wednesday afternoon to explain that the city is limiting itself especially given the current housing market.

"As a councilmember, I definitely want to see our employees live in the City of Buffalo. This would just help solve a problem of filling vacancies that we currently have," Bollman explained.

He explained this resolution he drafted is an opportunity for the city to fill vacancies after he heard from department heads who have not had luck in filling open positions.

"We heard from the comptroller's office that they have vacancies in audit, a crucial role to our fiscal crisis ahead of us. We need able bodies in these positions. We need to fill these positions," he added.

Any new City of Buffalo employee who is given the waiver would have to be living within the city limits one year from their hire date.

Bollman said if the employee is unable to prove they have residency then they could be terminated.

The city already conducts this process on a case by case basis.

This proposal would be more of a streamlined approach, in order to capitalize on the number of qualified candidates.

"You're moving into the City of Buffalo. The housing market. It's difficult to find a house. A very competitive market. Searching for apartments is very competitive so this would prospective employees an opportunity to find suitable housing," Bollman explained.

This resolution would cover all City of Buffalo departments.

"I still feel strongly that the residents in the City of Buffalo should be residents. If they are getting paid by the taxpayers, they should live in the City of Buffalo," the Lovejoy District Councilmember shared.

When searching for government jobs website in the City of Buffalo, the website shows 26 positions are listed to apply for but there are more that need to be filled between the different departments, according to Bollman.

Bollman has given the law department to amend the code.

After that is done, it goes back to the council for a vote and then to the mayors desk to be signed into law or vetoed.