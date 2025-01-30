'We need to do it': City of Buffalo lawmaker calling for action to address AMR response times

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After months of discussions on improving ambulance response times, Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski is raising concerns that progress has stalled on a critical proposal to address delays in emergency medical services.

"I have heard that there's been progress and what we can take one step further," he said.

He recently wrote a letter urging the city to implement a Nurse Navigation program through Global Medical Response to help reduce response times. The program would employ trained nurses to triage non-urgent 911 calls and direct patients to appropriate care, alleviating strain on emergency services.

The program would come at no cost to the City of Buffalo and would be fully funded by AMR.

In July, the 7 News I-Team obtained a letter sent to AMR, by Buffalo Common Councilman Mitch Nowakowski, explaining some people in his district have been left "without proper care for over an hour or no service at all." Buffalo AMR ambulance response times being called to question by Common Council

According to AMR, 26% of its dispatched calls are low-priority cases that contribute to prolonged response times. In 2023, the Nurse Navigation program answered an average of 106 calls per day, resolving 90% of them on the first interaction.

"So this is really to make sure that we're utilizing the 911 system, and our ambulances are the most effective, and they're going to the highest priority calls," Nowakowski said.

This letter follows a Finance Committee meeting in September, during which representatives from American Medical Response (AMR) attributed long wait times to an influx of non-urgent medical calls.

Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo stated at the time that the city was working on a draft proposal to present to AMR, which would include a Nurse Navigation Program and a call-back system to keep those waiting for an ambulance informed.

However, Nowakowski said that the plan has yet to be finalized or implemented.

According to Nowakowski's resolution, AMR’s Nurse Navigation program is already in place in 32 cities, including Rochester, Baltimore, and Seattle.

"If we are able to tag team with AMR to provide nurse navigation that could potentially lead to better response times, we need to do it," Nowakowski said.

I reached out to Rochester's mayor about the program. Mayor Malik Evans shared:

We find the Nurse Navigation Program to be very effective in Rochester. It is an innovative approach to addressing pressing issues we’re experiencing in our emergency rooms. Nurse Navigation is an excellent example of how a public-private collaboration can improve access to healthcare as well as the quality of life for our residents.



AMR reportedly offered the city access to the program last summer, but the proposal went unanswered.

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon said that he is on board with the program and sent the following statement:

As Mayor, I am looking forward to working with Council Member Nowakowski, members of Council, and Fire Commissioner William Renaldo on this initiative. I am supportive of any efforts that improve emergency response times and ensure our residents receive the appropriate level of care when calling 911. Similarly, during my time on the Council, I sponsored initiatives aimed at exploring ways to enhance emergency management derived (EMS) coordination and reduce response times. As we continue working to enhance public safety and health outcomes, I remain committed to ensuring Buffalo residents receive the timely, reliable, and professional emergency care they deserve.





Nowakowski is now pushing for immediate action, requesting that Fire Commissioner Renaldo and the department’s medical director discuss implementing the Nurse Navigation Program at a meeting on February 11.

Global Medical Response also shared the following information about the program:

The Nurse Navigation program provides a structured approach to connecting low acuity patients with the most appropriate healthcare and other service options, rather than defaulting to ambulance transport and emergency department visits due to a general lack of awareness about available resources in a community. By directing patients to the care or services that they truly need, the program helps alleviate strain on both ambulance services and emergency departments, ultimately improving response times, when they matter, and access to emergency care.



