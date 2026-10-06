'We need to change the culture of Chippewa': Buffalo mayor seeks permanent closure for bar after stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan says he wants to permanently close the Cowboy Bar following a stabbing incident involving its owner and is investigating other Chippewa Street establishments that he says are repeatedly violating city rules.

The comments come days after Buffalo police shut down the Cowboy Bar at 45 W. Chippewa St. following an altercation Friday night that left a man wounded and led to criminal charges against the bar's owner.

According to police, 72-year-old Alfred Castricone has been charged with assault with a weapon after authorities say he stabbed a man during a dispute outside the bar.

The victim, who declined to be identified publicly, told 7 News that the confrontation began when Castricone became involved in an argument with a valet over a parking space. The victim said Castricone approached the valet and lunged toward him. When he tried to intervene, he was stabbed in the right arm.

Police said Castricone then fell and injured himself with the knife. Both men received medical treatment.

The victim shared photos showing stitches in his arm and said he has already received a hospital bill totaling about $37,000.

Mayor Ryan said the city is taking action against the Cowboy Bar and examining whether additional businesses on Chippewa Street should face enforcement measures.

"We're moving to close down the Cowboy," Ryan said.

Ryan said violence and disorder in the entertainment district have become a major concern for city leaders and taxpayers.

"Chippewa is supposed to be our entertainment district," Ryan said. "It's not a place I would go if I was staying at the Hampton Inn and wanted to grab a drink with my wife after a wedding."

The mayor said the city spends roughly $1 million annually policing Chippewa Street and compared the cost of two weekends of public safety operations there to the expense of providing security for Buffalo's St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Ryan said most bar owners have cooperated with the city's efforts to improve safety, but he accused some establishments of repeatedly violating local regulations, including restrictions on underage patrons.

"We haven't got great cooperation out of all the bar owners," Ryan said. "Several bar owners, for this is the second or third week in a row, have blatantly and openly ignored that rule."

WATCH: Buffalo mayor seeks permanent closure for the Cowboy bar after Stabbing

Buffalo mayor seeks permanent closure for the Cowboy bar after Stabbing

The city recently prohibited the commingling of patrons under 21 in bars unless specific permission is granted, part of a broader effort to reduce violence and disturbances along the entertainment corridor.

"We need to change the culture in Chippewa," Ryan said.

The city has increased enforcement efforts in recent months following a series of shootings and fights in the district. Police continue to conduct enhanced patrols and weekend details on Chippewa Street while city officials review permits and compliance issues involving local businesses.

