'We need to be thankful every day': Buffalo Naval Park honors veterans’ lives lost this Memorial Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This Memorial Day, the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park brought veterans of several military branches together to honor lives lost and unite under the true meaning of the holiday.

After serving in Vietnam and spending a total of 32 years in the US Army, Memorial Day has a special meaning to Sergeant First Class William Roland Hayes.

WKBW US Army Sergeant First Class William Roland Hayes spoke about his time serving the country with 7 News reporter Derek Heid.

“My battalion had 126 [people] killed [in Vietnam],” SFC. Hayes said. “That’s 126 individuals that I knew personally. [Memorial Day is] important to me, because it gives me a time to reflect.”

This 3-time Purple Heart recipient and Lackawanna native has always tried to respect the importance of Memorial Day. A very important lesson he learned at just six years old.

“It means something different for me because of my family,” SFC. Hayes said. “‘[My grandmother] said ‘Do you know where your uncle is?’ I go ‘Yeah, he’s dead.’ And she said, ‘Yes, he’s dead, and do you know why he’s dead? It’s because he went and did some things for his country, and it’s time for you to realize that young man.’”

WKBW After SFC. Hayes spoke, a different family received a memorial flag for their loved one who has passed away.

Now, 76 years old, Hayes wants that lesson to spread to younger generations, so he continues to share his story at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park.

“Keep [the lives lost] in your head, in mind, talk about it,” SFC. Hayes said. “If you don’t talk about it, guess what happens, it goes away.”

Monday, the park laid out six different veteran memorial wreaths, handed a flag to a family mourning their lost loved one, and allowed several veterans like SFC. Hayes to share their service stories.

WKBW Several veterans were at the ceremony saluting the veteran memorial wreaths.

“The Naval Park takes special pride in being the epicenter of activities that honor all veterans,” President/CEO Paul Marzello said. “This gives [veterans] a chance to come down to the Naval & Military Park to share with other veterans their stories.”

All of this to never forget the fallen heroes from all across our country

“Although it's one day a year, Memorial Day,” Marzello said. “We need to be thankful every day.”