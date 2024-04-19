'We need to band around our community': Buffalo homeowner wants call to action after teens ram into home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Western New York stolen car crisis is creating serious dangers on the roadways and recently, for one Buffalo family it has created dangers in there own home.

These pictures are of a stolen vehicle slamming The Badgers' home along Humboldt Parkway, on Sunday.

The owner voiced her disappointment Thursday night with 7 News' Pheben Kassahun sharing their needs to have more accountability taken when it comes to these damages.

The head of Buffalo police echoed that message to 7 News.

Local law enforcement agencies said they are enhancing their relationship and teaming up to crackdown on this crisis.

Buffalo resident Nia Badger and her husband own this home on Humboldt Parkway.

She recalled wrapping things up with a contractor after renovating the exterior part of their home, Sunday evening, including their porch which had just been built but is now reduced to rubble.

Nia Badger said, "The contractor was called by his wife and was asked to go. We left. We went to my husband's grandmother's house. We weren't there ten minutes when our next door neighbor called and said, 'You need to get back. Someone has hit your house."

When the couple returned to the home, they saw a jarring scene; her home surrounded by about eight police cars and a red Kia rammed into her home.

Badger added, "There were three involved. All minors. All under the age of 16. In fact, the young lady we saw hyperventilating having a panic attack outside the police car was one of my husband's students that he teaches daily."

Badger's husband is a middle school teacher within Buffalo Public Schools.

The disappointing revelation is a reminder for Badger, also a teacher herself, to continue the conversation of how teens should be held accountable.

Badger explained, "These are children that grow up to be adults that raise the next generation. If we're not reaching them and if they're not having any consequences for the actions that they're taking, what are they going to teach? What happens when there's no consequence? You're liable to do it over and over and over."

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia doubled down on the accountability factor.

"For the owners of those vehicles, the people that are reporting them stolen is that when the police department calls you, we need you to move forward with charges. We need you to sign charges. Take bail reform out of it. Take all the legal stuff out of it, it's obviously a significant issue," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia explained.

Detectives told Badger she was lucky because Erie County's Air 1 chopper had been following the three alleged Kia carjackers, also known as the "Kia Boys".

The 2001 model was bought by Erie County in 2002 and has been flying since 2003, helping agencies in Erie County and beyond, including agencies in Canada.

Erie County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Jeremy Lehning said Air 1 is a tool used at least once a day.

"It helps exponentially. If we're up on a training flight, we're a routine patrol flight, we're available to any agency in the area. Air 1 is a regional asset. If an agency needs the aircraft and it's airborne, we can get to them," Erie County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Jeremy Lehning told Kassahun.

Air 1 has been a game changer when executing wide searches like the one on Sunday.

Gramaglia said they are advocating on the police side and district attorney's side to make immediate changes because these types of crimes cannot continue.

Gramaglia said, "I want these kids to get help and I want them to get on the right track and I want these kids to get help. We have a lot more in the criminal justice system ability to hold them accountable and to keep them on track when there is some sort of thumb over them."

As for Badger, she said she will be pressing charges regarding the damages to her home, which will cost upwards of $14,500 for the porch alone.

Badger explained, "If you even have the freedom to leave your house and steal a car and come back home and go to school like nothing happened, we need to go a little higher. So, if there's somebody who is in the field, grassroots effort, major effort, it doesn't matter, we need to band around our community."