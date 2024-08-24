'We need community,': Backpack giveaway in honor of Jaylen Griffin, boy who went missing in 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced that Jaylen Griffin, the boy who was missing since 2020 and found in April, was stabbed to death.

Griffin was last seen on August 4, 2020, when he told his family he was walking to a store on Broadway. He never returned home.

Now, Pastor Tim Newkirk with GYC Ministries and Community Action Coalition of WNY is gearing up for a major backpack giveaway for kids heading back to school all in honor of Griffin.

"This is not an ordinary giveaway. This is for a legacy of a 12-year-old," Pastor Newkirk said. "It's a huge event, and it's very, you know, it's very positive because what it's doing is creating and establishing a legacy of Jaylen Griffin."

Pastor Newkirk said he knows how expensive back-to-school supplies are which is why these book bags will be packed with all of the essentials and even hygiene products.

But each bag will have something special in honor of Jaylen.

"All these bags will be branded with Jaylen. Justice for Jaylen, Justice for Jaylen and Jaylen Griffin on them. So you imagine when you see these book bags and someone says, 'I got the same book bag too.' You get to talk about the person and the legacy of Jaylen Griffin," he said.

Pastor Newkirk said GYC Ministries still needs your help and asks for donations before next month's giveaway.

"We need people. We need community because it becomes a discussion piece. If you're buying book bags for your family, and you think of Jaylen Griffin's legacy, and you happen to buy two book bags and some supplies, you know, that will help us a lot and we're having it right here at the [FellowshipWorld Church]," he said. "We want to put everything in a book bag that will give a kid a hand up and not a handout."

He said the giveaway will music, food and education and said he hopes to continue this mission of supporting the community even beyond the giveaway.

"If we can help in any way, any way possible. You know, this is what we want to do and continue this in the name of Jaylen," Pastor Newkirk said.

The backpack giveaway will be on Saturday, September 14th at 878 Humboldt Pkwy. Book bags and school supply donations can be dropped off at the church on Sundays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.