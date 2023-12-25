‘We love restoring things’: Hosting Christmas Eve church in grain silo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wonder Church in Buffalo celebrated its first Christmas Eve in its one-of-a-kind location -- inside a grain silo from the early 1900s.

A building with a dozen of these grain silos that are several stories high, and many of which still with the hoppers attached, was perfect for an industrial complex 100 years ago.

WKBW The Kellogg Silos are next door to General Mills and at the corner of Michigan Ave and Ganson St

However, now, its use has been a bit altered.

“If the early pioneers of Buffalo could imagine it to be this, why couldn’t we take what they have imagined and re-imagine it for the future,” said Director of Hope Rising Together Kate Vacanti.

WKBW Kate Vacanti pointing out what the building used to look like on a mural they have printed on the walls of a conference room.

Every Sunday, the over 110-year-old Kellogg Silos are filled with the sounds of church.

“We thought it was exciting to be part of restoring Buffalo’s history,” Kate said.

“We love creating, we love restoring things,” Kate’s husband Joe said.

WKBW Wonder Church had over 100 parishioners visit the location for this year's Christmas Eve service.

Joe and Kate bought the building to house the Hope Rising Together foundation they started in 2010 to help bring food, clean water, and education to families in Sierra Leone.

Monday thru Saturday, the building is where they are packing up meals to send to West Africa.

But every Sunday, like this Christmas Eve, they give their space to Wonder Church, which Joe is the lead pastor of.

WKBW The hoppers on the bottom of the very large grain silos are still intact and can be seen on the ceiling above the seats.

“We were very excited, but also very overwhelmed to raise the amount of money we needed to raise,” Joe said. “In fact, our house is up for collateral, so that’s the kind of steps of faith we take.”

This process to restore the building to what it is now was certainly not cheap.

Kate said that they had to raise over $3 million.

“At the time, our biggest donation had [only] been like $20,000… even I was like this is actually ridiculous.”

With a lot of donations and prayers from parishioners, this space has a new life.

WKBW The Vacanti family kept the original writing on the walls, like several of these signs that would have warned workers to not step on the train tracks that used to run through the building.

“We prayed for this spot for a while,” said Michael Threat, who has gone to church since it opened. “It’s been very endearing that he would even think about setting up right here.”

It’s no longer an empty silo, but a place to serve global communities and join together every Sunday.

“I believe God, looking at us under fresh eyes and seeing our potential we can really become anything,” Kate said.