'We look forward to carrying on the tradition': Downtown Buffalo Christmas tree lighting set for December 9

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Place announced the Downtown Buffalo Christmas tree lighting at Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza will take place on December 9.

Presented by BankOnBuffalo, the annual event marks the opening of the free ice skating at Rotary Rink.

It will begin at 5 p.m. with free ice-skating and at 6 p.m. the lighting of the tree and fireworks display over Fountain Plaza will take place.

“We look forward to carrying on the tradition of free ice-skating in the heart of Downtown and to working with our partners at BankOnBuffalo. In partnership with the City of Buffalo and Rotary Club of Buffalo, Buffalo Place has managed the operation of this outdoor ice-skating rink for 26 years. Renovations to Fountain Plaza provide residents and visitors with a charming outdoor winter activity to enjoy all season long.” - Michael T. Schmand, Executive Director of Buffalo Place, Inc.

"The Downtown Buffalo Christmas tree lighting ceremony is a cherished tradition that brings the community together in the spirit of joy and celebration, and BankOnBuffalo is proud to be the presenting sponsor for this event. As a community bank, we understand the importance of supporting local initiatives that help create a vibrant and cheerful environment for our customers, neighbors, and friends. We are proud to be a part of this wonderful tradition and to contribute to the magic and excitement of the holiday season in Buffalo." - Michael Noah, President of BankOnBuffalo

After the fireworks and tree lighting there will be visits with Santa, carriage rides, a food truck and more.

You can find more information here.