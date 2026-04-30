'We just want to lead them': Buffalo Bible Boot Camp tackles youth violence, tough topics

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week is National Youth Violence Prevention Week, and one Buffalo organization is committed to putting an end to youth violence in the Queen City.

Over the weekend, students gathered at Pilgrim Baptist Church for the Bible Boot Camp Conference. The weekend focused on faith, mentorship and real-life challenges facing today's youth. Bullying and gang violence were among the main topics. Organizers said the goal is to create a safe space where teens feel supported.

"It was a good experience," Miylea Hammonds, a student, said.

Teens and young adults from Buffalo opened up about issues they face both in school and beyond.

In collaboration with the Street Engagement Team, also known as S.E.T., Buffalo Peacemakers connected with youth, teaching them how to settle conflicts peacefully and guiding students toward a positive path.

"We're trying to assist them in showing them that they are somebody, they are important, we love them, and there are things that they can be doing other than doing any violence or anything in that nature," Sonji Collins, supervisor of Buffalo Peacemakers, said.

Hammonds said the judgment-free environment made a difference.

"I think it's good for the youth because it brings people together you could talk about things and nobody's here to judge you," Hammonds said.

That judgment-free zone is key, since many teens say online bullying is just as harmful as it happening in person.

Aviance Anderson, coordinator of the Youth and Young Adult Teen Conference, said the goal is to make sure young people always know where to turn.

"That if they're ever struggling with something, or have a question about anything, they know exactly who they can call on and who will be there for them," Anderson said.

Workshops throughout the conference tackled tough topics like depression and identity, all aimed at helping young people navigate the pressures they face every day.

"Whether it's bullying, depression, suicide, whether it's dealing with identity or sexual behaviors, we also have a session for human trafficking, and we just finished up a great session of how to be a woman and how to be a man, so it's just all things that I feel like they're really struggling with," Anderson said.

Students also learned how to lead with empathy. Nick Baughman, a student, said the experience inspired him to be a positive force for others.

"Try to be that light that people need in their life instead of being like a negative energy," Baughman said.

Baughman said that mindset extends beyond the walls of the conference.

"Outside of just treating people the way that you want to be treated in like a controlled area, do it outside of where you are on top of that. You want make sure that you do things for others. Outside of just like friends and family, you see someone struggling and help them out," Baughman said.

Mentors say open dialogue and Q-and-A sessions are critical in steering youth away from violence.

"They are beautiful young adults coming into adulthood, and we just want to lead them down the right path," Collins said.