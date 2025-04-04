'We interrupt and intervene': Grassroots effort works to prevent youth violence in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For decades, a group of community leaders in Western New York has made it their mission to mentor young people, interrupt violence and build safer neighborhoods; one student at a time.

The Western New York Peacemakers, which was founded in 1994, is an anti-violence initiative with roots in Buffalo's most high-risk neighborhoods.

Volunteers are often recognized by their bright yellow vests or sweaters. They work in schools, on street corners, and at community gathering spots to keep the peace.

"All levels of violence, we interrupt and intervene," said Pastor James Giles, founder of Back to Basics Outreach Ministries and coordinator of the WNY Peacemakers initiative.

The organization offers a number of programs aimed at youth, including H.E.A.T., which stands for Health, Empowerment, Attitude and Teamwork. The after-school program serves students between ages 14 to 21. It operates on weekdays from 4-8 p.m.

"We do restorative circles. We teach them life skills and training," said Carlanda Meadors, the H.E.A.T. program coordinator. "We help them with pretty much any resource they need to be a law-abiding citizen. We help them with work, with school, coping with stress and try and keep them on a straight path."

Meadors said transformations do not always happen overnight, but they do happen.

"Sometimes, it can be instantly. Sometimes it can take weeks or months, or a year," she said. "The point is that we know that we are effective in transforming the lives of young people."

The Peacemakers also deploy a Street Engagement Team, or S.E.T., made up of individuals who work directly with those at risk of conflict. Billie Webster, the S.E.T. coordinator, said his personal experience is what drives his commitment to the work.

"Because my son was murdered. I got tired of seeing the violence in the city," he said. "One of the other reasons of why I do it is because I met Pastor Giles back in '94. Once I met him, I saw he had a vision that I had."

Webster is often present at busy dismissal spots, such as Utica Station, where he steps in during moments of tension.

"I'll get to the person that is causing the conflict and I'll get in between that," Webster said. "Take them to the side and then sometimes put them in my car and get them away from that so I can talk to them one-on-one. Find out exactly what happened so we can stop the retaliation."

Another key figure in the organization is Sonji "Mz. Wheezy" Collins, who is a supervisor with WNY Peacemakers and builds strong bonds with students in Buffalo schools.

"They would rather speak with me," she said. "Because I show them love. I care and I'm compassionate. I love what I do so I show that to them."

Collins works closely with students at McKinley High School, where she has her own office to provide support and interventions.

"I collaborate with students who are having any issues. I help them work it out, preventing fights and interventions," Collins said. "I have my own classroom at McKinley High School, so I can have one-on-ones. I assist the principal or the assistant principal on whatever needs they have for the students."

For Pastor Giles, the most challenging part of the work is confronting the unfathomable, heartbreaking outcomes.

"The toughest part of this for me, Pheben, is attending someone's funeral," Pastor Giles said. "I got 14-year-olds and 15-year-old kids getting shot and getting hurt. I'm a pastor. I have to explain to the parents why this happened. What happened? How could it have been prevented?"

Donations can be made to Back to Basics Outreach and WNY Peacemakers. It can be monetary or through sports items like basketballs, skateboards, etc. The organization can be reached at its church location at 971 Jefferson Ave

Buffalo, NY 14204 or by calling (716) 854-1086.