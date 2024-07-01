‘We have surpassed $1.6 Million’: 11 Day Power Play announces fundraiser total

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After more than 250 consecutive hours of hockey and $1.6 million raised for cancer research and patient support, this year’s 11 Day Power Play has officially wrapped up their weeklong game.

“It’s an 11-day continuous hockey game, every three hours, teams come in and out,” Mike Lesakowski said.

“It’s amazing how much this has grown,” Amy Lesakowski said. “We now have 2,500 participants.”

WKBW Amy Lesakowski shared her excitement about this year's fundraiser with 7 News reporter Derek Heid.

Mike and Amy Lesakowski have run this organization since the very start in 2017, when they set out and broke the record for the world’s longest hockey game.

While thousands of hockey players, and days’ worth of games is impressive… it’s the purpose behind it that’s more meaningful.

“I’ve got cancer survivors in my family, so it’s very important to play for them,” donor and player John Simmons said.

WKBW Donors were encouraged to write the names of the cancer survivors and victims that they were playing in support of on the glass.

The event raises thousands and thousands of dollars for cancer research and supports on-going cancer battles by giving to Wake-A-Wish, Camp Good Days and more.

Every goal that John Simmons’ team scores sends support to those who need it most, and every year, that financial support reaches the millions.

“This year we have surpassed $1.6 million,” Mike said.

“Every year, we have a goal of $1 million and we’re always like, 'wow, I can’t believe we have exceeded it as much as we have,'” Amy said.

That donation total is made possible by thousands of players and donors like John, ranging in skill level all the way up to the NHL.

Dennis Gilbert, a St. Joe’s grad and defenseman for the Calgary Flames, ended up breaking out his NHL helmet and gloves, in support of the city he’s never left behind.

WKBW St. Joe’s grad and defenseman for the Calgary Flames Dennis Gilbert has participated in the event for the past two years.

“I think it’s such an easy connection with the hockey side of it and raising money for a great cause,” Gilbert said. “We’ve raised $100,000 in two years, me and my group… [It’s] such a testament to the people here and how much everybody cares and wants to help out, so it’s great.”

That’s just the Buffalo way, neighbors, no matter how far away, still supporting neighbors.