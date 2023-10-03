'We have been so busy here, people need places like this': Storage units see increase in users

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — One in five Americans use self-storage and even more say they will use more in the future. 7 News spoke to storage unit owners, customers, and realtors and even found solutions to declutter your house.

Starting with Advantage Self-Storage where they say that the 920 units are being filled quickly.

WKBW

I think we are so important, we have been so busy here, people need places like this. Some people are doing renovations so they do it for a couple months, we had a lot of college kids so that was a big pickup during the summertime and we have people that are going through stuff so they use us for a couple months.

Storage unit users tell 7 News the business has given them a safe haven for their items.

WKBW

We are moving into a new home, but they have been great. There was times when it was going to go to auction but they worked with me, one of the better storage units I have had.

There are 1.7 billion square feet of storage space in the US, with 15% of that space opening in just the past five years.

So it is safe to say people are buying homes over renting, which led 7 News to interview Howard Hanna Lancaster Branch Manager, John Schmelzinger.

WKBW

We have seen a mix come into the market its the people that were sitting on the bench or worried about lack of inventory. You cant go out and make large expenditures, you cant lease a new vehicle, don't open new credit cards, that's the fun after you close.

But what do you do if you want to get rid of items you no longer use?

Goodwill and Salvation Army accept most furniture and home goods.

WKBW