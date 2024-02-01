'We embrace our faith': Celebrating National Catholic Schools Week in Western New York

EAST AURORA, NY — The Diocese of Buffalo is celebrating Catholic Schools Week in an effort to boost enrollment, but how much will going to a religious school cost you?

The diocese says tuition is nearly $8,000 for high school and middle school students and a little more than $5,000 for elementary school students.

Specifically at Immaculate Conception School in East Aurora, it will cost more than $5,000 a year for one child and nearly $11,000 for three children.

But luckily, there are scholarship options for families.

Clara Moran speaks with 7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson

"Without these scholarships, those educational opportunities are not possible, and what we want to advocate for is that every child has different needs, and people should be able to choose a school based on those individual needs their child has." - Clara Moran, the Bison Fund

The Bison Fund is a scholarship organization dedicated to letting families choose their children's schools regardless of income. It has given away 1,900 scholarships to students from 77 schools in Western New York.

Its scholarship application closes on March 15.

For the students at Immaculate Conception, they are happy their education is a little different than their public school peers.

"It's really fun, we embrace our faith and its really nice and there's no bullying here, we go to church once a month"

