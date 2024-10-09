'We don't feel safe anymore' Buffalo State University bias-related incident sparks concerns

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — On Tuesday, a viewer reached out to Channel 7 to do a story about an incident at Buffalo State University that resulted in a student being arrested and suspended from the university.

On Tuesday morning in an email send to students and faculty administration said:

Yesterday an incident occurred on our campus that goes against the values we hold dear. A student was involved in a bias-related incident, which resulted in the student's arrest and immediate interim suspension from campus, pending a student conduct hearing. This type of behavior will not be tolerated at Buffalo State University.





Again, let me be clear, we will never tolerate antisemitism or any other type of discrimination or harassment on this campus. Interim President Durand

7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson then went to the University Council meeting Tuesday afternoon, where Council went into Executive Session before discussing more publicly about the incident, after receiving no comment after the meeting she received this message from Interim President Dr. Bonita Durand:

"This type of behavior will not be tolerated at Buffalo State University. We are committed to maintaining a climate of civility and promoting constructive conversation." Statement from Buffalo State University Interim President Bonita R. Durand, Ph.D.

Although details of the incident have not been released, the Buffalo Jewish Federation is highly concerned about the rising antisemitism in the country, which the NYS Comptroller's Office in 2023 reported more than 12% rise in hate crimes

"We have felt so safe and so comfortable we felt supported in all elements of our identity including our Judaism--and that's just not the case anymore," said Abramovich, CEO of the Buffalo Jewish Federation.

Abramovich says the Federation is there to help people who have been impacted by anti-Semitic speech or incidents.

