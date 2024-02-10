'We deeply regret any intrusion': Facebook group working to give back to the church community after oversight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A situation that turned negative quickly turned into a positive.

A local group is making things right after they said they mistakenly broke into a local church they thought had long been empty.

7News' Pheben Kassahun reported Thursday that a Facebook group called Abandoned and beyond Buffalo, NY took photos inside a historic Buffalo parish, that was not abandoned at all.

After recognizing their mistake, Kassahun learned they are now working to give back to the church community.

Just 24 hours after speaking with Reverend Michael Bell Thursday, he and his church community singing a different tune after a sincere apology was issued by the account holders of the Facebook group.

"It is a criminal activity. So, I was very pleased that they responded. They were sensitive the concerns. They responded. They took ownership. Wonderful. I think in addition to that, they even reached out and wanted to help support our drive, so that was admirable," Durham Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church Pastor Rev. Bell said.

At 6:47 a.m. Friday, sharing their sincerest apologies about what transpired after posting these images from inside the church which is under construction.

It reads:

Dear Members of the Congregation and Staff at Durham Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church,



We at ABBNY wish to extend our sincerest apologies for the recent incident involving our group member at your church. We were not aware that the church was in the process of repair and reuse, and thus mistakenly assumed it was abandoned. It was a regrettable oversight on our part.



We understand the concern and discomfort our actions may have caused, and we deeply regret any intrusion into your space. The beauty and historical significance of your church were not lost on us, and we are truly sorry for any disruption we caused.



Please accept our heartfelt apologies, and know that we are committed to making amends. If there is anything we can do to assist you regarding the building or otherwise, please do not hesitate to let us know.



We have taken immediate action to rectify and the post has been removed.



Durham Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church



Attention Anyone looking to contribute to the renovation efforts:



The congregation does have website but it is currently under construction. If those who would like to donate have a cashapp, they can accept donations there $DMZC. In the subject line please list it as Donation. You can also send funds via cash or check to their community center 200



E. Eagle St. Buffalo, NY 14204.



- Abandoned and beyond Buffalo, NY

Included in the post was an ask for people to donate to the church's construction fund via its Cashapp account: $DMZC which is something Rev. Bell said was admirable.

Additionally, the original post with the photos have been deleted, upon Durham Memorial's request.

"They[Durham Memorial] were supposed to begin in March but I suppose God had something else in mind that we would start it sooner, in February," Rev. Bell said. "I'm just amazed at the wonderful people that we do have in Buffalo and in the greater Buffalo region that have tied themselves to the very mission and vision of this church."

Kassahun also received a personal reply to her message from Thursday.

The account owner emphasized their "intent was solely to document, not to cause harm or intrusion":

Dear Pheben,



We are a local group of passionate history enthusiasts committed to preserving our community's invaluable architectural heritage. Recently, I've personally documented landmarks on the brink of disrepair, some of which lack any existing photographic record.



I have taken proactive steps to address a recent incident involving Durham Memorial AME Church. Following the discovery of an open door, I promptly reached out to the congregation and pastor to extend a sincere apology. Currently, we are exploring opportunities for collaboration, including fundraising initiatives and grounds maintenance efforts.



I want to emphasize our group's steadfast commitment to preservation and respect for property. We adamantly oppose vandalism and adhere to a principle of "take only photographs, leave only footprints." Our intent was solely to document, not to cause harm or intrusion.



Thank you for reaching out, and I appreciate the opportunity to provide clarification.



Sincerely,

ABBNY

When asked to speak on camera, they did decline stating their anonymity was important to them for legality reasons:

Unfortunately-I must remain anonymous for legal reasons as my passion for exploring and photography in these abandoned properties, although motivated by art and history, falls into a legal gray area. I genuinely care about preserving history and hope the church can recover and raise the funds they need. If you have some additional questions, I can answer them for you.

"We can have as much confidentiality as we need to have and I do understand the need to have that confidentiality for what they're doing. Again, we admire what they're doing but this time it failed so it doesn't give you a pass but we can work our way through it together," Rev. Bell explained.

A step in the right direction for this church community with a possible collaboration in the near future with the same goal of appreciating Buffalo history.

"I just want to thank the cooperation of the police department. I want to thank the wonderful support of the news of Channel 7 and at the end of the day, I believe that people, when they have the right mind, we can do amazing things whether it's in Buffalo or any other place," he added.