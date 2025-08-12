'We cook all our food with love': Your guide to Black Restaurant Week deals in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Back for its 7th year, Black Restaurant Week 716, hosted by the Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals, is highlighting Black-owned businesses around Western New York.

Businesses ranging from restaurants and food trucks, caterers, nutritionists, bakeries and coffee shops are participating this year. In total, 37 businesses are part of the restaurant week running from Sunday, August 11th, through Sunday, August 17th.

This year’s lineup features everything from vegan comfort food to authentic Jamaican dishes, Southern soul food, and mouthwatering desserts.

Sunshine Vegan Eats

Owner Nikki Searles opened her Jefferson Avenue restaurant about five years ago and has been “making vegan magic” ever since.

For Black Restaurant Week, she’s offering a variety of flavorful dishes — including her popular curry “chicken” — that often surprise customers when they learn they’re 100% plant-based.

“People come in here and they’d be surprised that it’s vegan. We make magic,” Searles said.

Create the Dish

Owner Betty Sullivan spent nearly 20 years working in a nursing home before following her passion for cooking. Now, she’s known for her welcoming atmosphere and crowd-favorite fish tacos.

“This is a safe space,” Sullivan said. “We cook all our food with love, so when you come in, it’s gonna be like you hanging out with your cousins.”

This is Sullivan’s second year participating in Black Restaurant Week, which she says is a great way to connect with the community and bring in new customers.

Bratts Hill

Chef Darian Bryan is bringing Jamaican flavors and culture to Larkinville with dishes like his signature Rasta Pasta.

“It’s a beautiful place to be. Jamaican food, Jamaican culture, making music — what more can you ask for?” Bryan said.

Black Restaurant Week 716 Specials

Wisted Icee — Slushies

Choice of (2) Wine Slushies – $20.25

1 Wine Slushie + (2) Non-Alcoholic Slushies – $20.25

(3) Non-Alcoholic Slushies – $20.25

Bonus: 8oz “Liquid Therapy” (Strawberry Tequila Crush & Juicy Juice) – $20.25

Cake Crazy — Bakery

(1) Dozen cupcakes

PhatCatz of WNY, Inc. — Soul Food

Southern Fried Chicken & BBQ Rib Combo (includes 4 sides)

Park Vue Soul Food Bar and Restaurant — Soul Food / BBQ

Haddock & Shrimp Combo (6–8 oz haddock + 8 shrimp, deep fried) – $20.24

Create the Dish — Soul Food / BBQ

Snack Packs – $20.25

Steak Sandwich – $20.25

Fried Wings with Fries – $20.25

Fish & Chicken Soul Food Trio – $20.25

Sweets Lounge — Soul Food

20 Country Fried Wings

Haddock Fish & Shrimp Dinner

(2) 12" Steak or Chicken Hoagies

(2) Rib Dinners

Fish, Bacon, Sausage, Eggs, Grits & Toast

Crenshaw’s Chicken and Waffles — Soul Food & Specialty Waffles

2 Chicken Breasts & Waffle

3 Chicken Tenders & Waffle

5 Chicken Wings & Waffle

Tsweets Bakery & Desserts — Cakes & Desserts

2 Layer Cakes: Strawberry Crunch, Banana Pudding, Peach, Butter Pecan, German Chocolate, Red Velvet, Apple & Coconut

Pound Cake

For more information on the deals, you can find it here.