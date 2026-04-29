'We can't do it': Buffalo residents, city council members push back against proposed 25% property tax increase

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — At Buffalo City Hall Tuesday night, residents and business owners voiced their frustrations regarding Mayor Sean Ryan's proposed budget, which includes a 25% property tax increase.

Many attendees at the two-hour hearing agreed that the proposed tax hike is too high. Residents suggested the city should instead cut unfilled positions or implement property tax increases in smaller increments.

Robert DiPascquale, owner of ABC Hardware, said a 25% increase would be detrimental to his business.

"The property tax hike on businesses, property, everybody. We can't do it. We can't afford any more increases in expenses," DiPascquale said.

"Everything has gone up from insurance and utilities. It's getting unmanageable to run a small business in Buffalo, and it's getting difficult. We can't, we can't keep passing on, you know, more expenses on, on your product to the customers," DiPascquale said.

Buffalo resident Kalea Griffin wants budget spending directed toward organizations that improve youth learning.

"Put some more budget into youth programs, community centers, and after-school programs that would help the students who are in our city," Griffin said.

"I recently did a street clean-up and picked up a lot of it and it was very helpful. I feel like it would be helpful if, money went funded into getting trash cans on the corners of the streets. The university district is a very, I believe, rejected, um, and neglected district, in the city of Buffalo, and I believe it needs more funding," Griffin said.

Following the hearing, I spoke with two Common Council members. Majority Leader Leah Halton-Pope, who represents the Ellicott District, said there are other ways to cut the budget without increasing taxes.

"Is it possible that there are vacant positions that are actually listed, then maybe we don't fill those at all. I think we cannot put writing the city's sins on the backs of those who are most vulnerable," Halton-Pope said.

"Understand the struggles that constituents had in real time. I know what struggle feels like. I know what it feels like to figure, try to figure out how I'm gonna pay this bill or that bill, and this budget reflects somebody who comes from a place of privilege, not necessarily one who has to struggle," Halton-Pope said.

Councilmember Joe Golombek, who represents the North District, is proposing that the city eliminate at least two deputy mayors and possibly merge the fleet manager and disaster coordinator roles to cut costs.

"If they expect my residence in 14207, the second poorest zip code in the city of Buffalo, to pay 25.8% more in taxes, the City of Buffalo needs to tighten their belt as well," Golombek said.

Golombek also shared that he voted "no" on the appointment of Erika Shields as Buffalo Police Commissioner because he believes the position's salary should remain the same as last year.

"I felt that the $175,000 salary for the city of Buffalo was justified, and that raising it to $250,000 was unconscionable with a 25.8% tax increase coupled with a 25% garbage fee increase," Golombek said.

The Common Council has until Friday, May 22, the Friday before Memorial Day, to vote on the budget.

NOTE: A link to the full budget can be found here.