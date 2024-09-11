'We cannot forget' Western New Yorkers recall their firsthand experience during 9/11

On this day 23 years ago, thousands of people lost their lives during the Sept 11 attacks, Western New Yorkers recall their experiences.

Lisa Amatura was in the North Tower on the 78th floor for a meeting when the first plane hit.

"I was looking out the window,, admiring the Statue of Liberty and,, not long after that, at about 846 the first plane hit and it felt like it was a large explosion, like, maybe like a gas line or something," said Amatura.

She had to climb down the stairwell only paying attention to the floor signs stamped on the walls.

" Each floor was stamped with the number of what floor you were on. So I just kind of made a mental note to just keep just focusing on, you know, 78 and 77 and 76 and we didn't realize until about the 50th floor that there was another plane," said Amatura.

Unbeknownst to Amatura, she was pregnant with her second child during the fight of her life.

"I didn't find out that I was pregnant with Francesca until September 13th after I had already gotten home," said Amatura.

Amatura was able to make it down to the street level and was told not to look up, she says she is lucky to be alive. Amatura is now a volunteer for the Tunnels to Towers Foundation which is dedicated to providing homes for veterans in honor of a firefighter who died during the 9/11 attacks.

A week after the attacks Jim Volkosh and 48 other firefighters loaded into 8 ambulances to help the New York City Fire Department continue the cleanup.

"Some of the things that we saw were billboards that were just pasted with pictures of people who were missing, It was something that was moving without a doubt. It was something that we had never seen before we had never dealt with.So the newness of it took a while to settle in and took a while for everybody to get focused on what our duties were gonna be," said Volkosh.

Missing person posters on buildings Jim Volkosh's teams photos taken the week after the 9/11 attacks during the deployment of the Niagara County Emergency Services team WKBW Fire engine destroyed Jim Volkosh's teams photos taken the week after the 9/11 attacks during the deployment of the Niagara County Emergency Services team WKBW Building damaged Jim Volkosh's teams photos taken the week after the 9/11 attacks during the deployment of the Niagara County Emergency Services team WKBW Image captured of where the Twin Towers used to stand Jim Volkosh's teams photos taken the week after the 9/11 attacks during the deployment of the Niagara County Emergency Services team WKBW

Volkosh says he will never forget the shear damage of New York City.

"The sights of the pile and the smoldering debris and every once in a while they would bring a body up through an ambulance with no lights on. It was something that you had to pretty much shut off everything that was around you and focus on what our task at hand is," said Volkosh.

Volkosh hopes everyone remembers those first responders, workers and so many of the lives lost.

"To us, the first responders, to us, the firefighters, the law enforcement people, nursing, staff, doctors, anybody who was in the public eye, anybody who was in public service, we can't let it get diluted. We can't let people forget about it," said Volkosh.