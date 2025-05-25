'We can see the effort': Bandits fans ecstatic over third straight NLL title

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Downtown Buffalo was pretty lively ahead of Saturday's match-up with the Buffalo Bandits and the Saskatchewan Rush.

The fans asked and the Bandits delivered; back-to-back-to-back titles. The team now has seven championship titles, making it the most in National Lacrosse League (NLL) history.

Fans had their share of game score predictions. One said 10-0, another said 14-12 but the closest score prediction came from Anthony Mariani with a 14-8 prediction for the Bandits to win.

"We're going to blow them out, man. Come on! 14 to 8. Final score. There's going to be a party at the end. Bandits three-peat," Mariani said. "We can see the effort out there and a 3 peat, I mean, come on, that's amazing, and then next year it will be a 4 beat."

The Draft Room was home to the post-game celebrations, with prizes, signed jerseys and a live DJ.

Bandit fans Christopher Rakoczy and Anthony Mariani said the Bandits really add to the pride of what it means to be a Buffalonian.

"It is exciting. I was there last year for the championship. It's nice to see a team that can win. It's something that Buffalo really needs and something that needs to be enhanced more here. It's been thriving and it's awesome to see a championship in Buffalo," Christopher Rakoczy said.

Mariani said, "You go to the games and it feels like it did back when the Sabres were good 16 years ago. It was where the heck it was a long time ago, 14 years ago. It feels like that again, so the excitement's there, you know, so we're still mafia. This is Buffalo Mafia throughout."