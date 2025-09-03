'We can be a waterfront city': Lawmakers discuss future of Buffalo’s waterfront

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo’s waterfront is under the microscope, as city lawmakers weigh the transfer of a key property and look ahead to a larger, long-term vision.

At Tuesday’s Waterfront Committee meeting, the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency (BURA) announced that the Templeton Landing property will soon transfer from the city to Specialty Restaurants, a California-based operator that has been a tenant since 1979.

Still, Councilmember David Rivera said he’s uneasy about the transfer of ownership.

“My concern is exactly that — not knowing what their future plans are,” Rivera said.

The deal comes as Templeton remains closed to the public, currently hosting only special events. The restaurant’s general manager told 7 News last week that the space plans to reopen fully and continue operating long-term.

“We shouldn’t sleep on this. We should be very vigilant on what gets developed there — and make sure it’s not just operating in a silo, but part of a large-scale plan,” Council Member Mitch Nowakowski said.

This sparked a broader conversation about Buffalo’s entire waterfront strategy. Council members pointed to cities like Cleveland and Baltimore, where vibrant waterfronts have become year-round destinations.

“We could be Cleveland. We can be a waterfront city. We can have nice things. We deserve nice things — so do our residents,” Nowakowski said.

Rivera added that Buffalo has seen a drop in density and activity along its shoreline and wants to see that reversed.

“Our waterfront is a tremendous resource that we want to utilize,” he said.

Council members also stressed the importance of community involvement as the city’s Office of Strategic Planning prepares to share more details on its long-term development plans.

“It really belongs to all of us — all nine districts — because it’s a natural resource, and economic activity down there helps the city as a whole,” Nowakowski said.

