'We came here to bring joy': Children's choir sings to patients and workers at Kenmore Mercy

KENMORE, NY (WKBW) — On Christmas Eve, a dozen kids from Zion Dominion Global Ministries sang to Kenmore Mercy Hospital patients and workers.

"We want to bring Christmas joy to Kenmore Mercy Hospital for our patients, our families, for the visitors just to bring some joy to them and Christmas spirit while they're here in the hospital," said Kenmore Mercy Chaplain Lorraine Johnson.

WKBW Children's ministry sings to patients and workers at Kenmore Mercy

The kids caroled in the lobby as patients and workers walked by, spending time at the hospital instead of with loved ones.

"This provides the children to know to be grateful, to be humble and also doing service in their community, that will help put a smile on someone's face," said Candace Dowdell, Co-Director of Next Gen Children's Ministry at Zion Dominion Global Ministries.

The kids said just seeing the smiles on their faces was a special moment.

"It also felt good because we gave what they won't normally get because they have to spend Christmas in the hospital, so like we came here to bring them joy and show them that we care about them," said Timothy Dowdell.