Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBuffalo

Actions

'We believe in Black Rock': Block club hosts kids bike parade

Kids enjoying a day of play in Black Rock
Derek Heid
Kids enjoying a day of play in Black Rock<br/>
Kids enjoying a day of play in Black Rock
Posted at 6:49 PM, Jun 30, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kids laughing, playing games and enjoying your community, it's the picture perfect end to a summer weekend.

That's what the Believe in Black Rock group wanted to provide for neighbors.

"This is a great neighborhood, it's a walkable community," said Kilissa Cissoko, President of the Believe in Black Rock Neighborhood Block Club.

This is their second year organizing the event, a day of food and fun for kids who live in the neighborhood.

Bike parade participants in Black Rock
Bike parade participants in Black Rock

"We had a great time, there was a lot of kids here. Hopefully, next year we have more, we're starting off small and we hope to grow it in the future," said Cissoko.

There was free food to fuel a bonding day with parents and their children in the neighborhood.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!