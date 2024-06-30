'We believe in Black Rock': Block club hosts kids bike parade

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kids laughing, playing games and enjoying your community, it's the picture perfect end to a summer weekend.

That's what the Believe in Black Rock group wanted to provide for neighbors.

"This is a great neighborhood, it's a walkable community," said Kilissa Cissoko, President of the Believe in Black Rock Neighborhood Block Club.

This is their second year organizing the event, a day of food and fun for kids who live in the neighborhood.

Derek Heid Bike parade participants in Black Rock



"We had a great time, there was a lot of kids here. Hopefully, next year we have more, we're starting off small and we hope to grow it in the future," said Cissoko.

There was free food to fuel a bonding day with parents and their children in the neighborhood.