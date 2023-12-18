‘We are so proud of Kyle’: Special Olympics Athlete from Randolph heading to Italy for 2025 World Games

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kyle Eddy from Randolph will have a dream come true when he competes as a snowshoe athlete in the 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin, Italy.

Monday, Kyle received the surprise from President/CEO of Special Olympics New York Stacey Hengsterman while he was visiting the New Era Cap Company in Downtown Buffalo.

WKBW President/CEO of Special Olympics New York Stacey Hengsterman called up Kyle to the front of the room to share the news of his selection with him.

“It makes me feel so proud and excited and just like 'Wow, I can’t believe this',” Kyle’s mom Donna Eddy said.

Kyle never knew the announcement was coming, he thought he was just visiting to play bocce.

New Era hosted a few dozen Special Olympics athletes at their headquarters in downtown Buffalo.

The company converted a meeting room to bocce courts and had the Special Olympians pair up and play games with their staff.

WKBW Roughly 40 New Era Cap employees joined to play bocce with the athletes.

“Quite a few employees asked if [the athletes] can stay, because this is more fun than company-wide meetings,” said Director of the New Era Cap Foundation, Danielle Gaesser.

But before any games ever started, Kyle was told that he has a European trip to plan.

“Now we get to go to Italy! Do you want me to go with you?” Donna said.

“Yes!” Kyle said.

For the past 10 years, Kyle has competed in Special Olympics snowshoe events and won gold last February in Syracuse.

WKBW Kyle's gold medal victory in February qualified him for the World Games.

“Kyle has demonstrated his excellence in snowshoe, so he was chosen as a snowshoe athlete,” Stacey said. “We are so proud of Kyle and all our athletes who get to showcase their abilities for all the world to see.”

After winning his group, Kyle became one of 5 New Yorkers to make the games, and has his flights booked for Italy.

WKBW Kyle Eddy had a huge smile on his face while looking at his boarding pass for Italy.

All his friends are already wishing him well.

“I would say its pretty exciting,” said Kyle’s teammate Josh Holsinger. “I wish him good luck.”

He continues to overcome his intellectual disability and is already thinking about how to win a gold medal in 2025.