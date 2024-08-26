'We are proud of being in Buffalo': South Buffalo Tesla Gigafactory hiring workers after hundreds of layoffs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Tesla Gigafactory in South Buffalo is yet again hiring, celebrating the graduation of 24 students from its Manufacturing Development Program at the Northland Workforce Training Center on Monday.

WKBW Rather than tossing a graduation cap, the group of recent graduates threw streamers in the air.

“I just wanted to work with my hands a lot,” one of the graduates, Damarreon Martin said. “I start September 2, first shift, I’m very excited, and a little nervous.”

“It’s a hands-on job, I love doing a lot of hands-on things,” another graduate, Dainyurka Vicenty said. “Next week is full time.”

It has been a roller coaster of a year for Tesla’s lone New York State factory:

Last November, several employees told me about a bedbug outbreak at the facility that they said management wasn’t treating correctly.

They reached out to share their frustration in hopes it would lead to change.

Then in the spring, after several waves of layoffs, a total of 314 people were let go from the factory.

Then in the spring, after several waves of layoffs, a total of 314 people were let go from the factory.

Then things seemed to take a turn, earlier this month, Empire State Development CEO Kevin Iounis spoke to 7 News about a new deal:



Extends Tesla’s commitment to Gigafactory location in South Buffalo through 2034

Increases Tesla job requirement to 1,800 workers in WNY.

Requires Tesla to pay rent to Empire State Development, the owner of the Gigafactory property.

J. Dale Shoemaker from the Investigative Post joined Voices to discuss new insight into the new deal with New York State.

“As somebody who works here, not just for Tesla but also at Gigafactory New York, we are proud of being in Buffalo,” Tesla Managing Policy Advisor, Shatorah Roberson said.

Despite several Tesla employees speaking on a podium in front of reporters, they refused to answer any questions.

The company did not respond to any emails either, I was told “the company does not employ any public relations workers that can speak to the media.”

Empire State Development tells 7 News that the Gigafactory employs around 1,700 people right now, roughly 100 workers short of its new 1,800 worker requirement by the end of the year.

These 24 new graduates do raise that total closer to where it needs to be, Northland's Manager of Placement Service Marcus Hill tells 7 News he’s already in talks with Tesla about another graduating class next year.