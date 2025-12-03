'We are helping one another': The Love Machine allows Western New Yorkers to give with a simple tap

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — At first glance, it might look like an ordinary vending machine, but step a little closer and you’ll find something far more meaningful.

Instead of snacks or drinks, this machine dispenses generosity.

The Conor J. Casey Foundation has launched The Love Machine, a donation-based vending machine now stationed at the Lexington Co-Op on Hertel Avenue. With a simple tap, shoppers can support one of 24 local nonprofits working to fight food insecurity across Western New York.

“This is the giving machine that our foundation has placed here at the Lexington Co-Op,” said Collin Casey of the Conor J. Casey Foundation. “Our foundation focuses on fighting food insecurity, so we have 24 local nonprofits you can give to, with donation options ranging from $20 to $40. After you check out and get your groceries, those funds go directly to the nonprofits.”

Whether selecting a “bag of groceries” or funding a specific community need, donors simply choose a tile on the touchscreen and pay with a card or mobile tap. One $20 donation, Casey noted, can provide four meals for individuals or families in need.

For the Lexington Co-Op, hosting The Love Machine aligns perfectly with its mission of community support.

“This is who we are, we are helping one another,” said Jen White, Marketing Director at Lexington Co-Op Markets.

Casey said donation tiles vary widely, from providing hand tools for a community garden to feeding a senior citizen for a day. The foundation also notes that six additional nonprofit slots are still available for organizations hoping to join.

“We all see what’s happening in the community,” Casey said. “The need is there. Sometimes it’s not until it’s right in front of you, right after you grab your groceries, that you realize how much of an impact your money can make locally.”

The Love Machine won’t stay in one place for long. It’s scheduled to travel across Western New York, making stops from Buffalo to Ellicottville to Olean as the foundation continues its mission to bring charitable giving directly into everyday spaces.

For updates on its next stop, click here.