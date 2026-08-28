BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Back-to-school season is officially underway, and REACH Academy is welcoming students and families into the new school year with a celebration centered on community.

The K-8 charter school held its 10th Welcome Back Family BBQ Friday, bringing together students, families, faculty members and community members for an afternoon of food, games and activities.

“REACH Academy is nothing but a big family,” Carter Anderson, a student, said.

WATCH: 'We are a family': Reach Academy celebrates 10th family BBQ ahead of school year

'We are a family': Reach Academy celebrates 10th family BBQ ahead of school year

School leaders said the event is an opportunity for families to reconnect with teachers, meet new staff members and build relationships before school starts.

“We are proud of the things we make to not just make our school and our families better, but our community as well,” Robin Nellis, director of strategic planning, said.

Anthony Favata, elementary school principal at REACH Academy, said the event focuses on building relationships.

“It is all about building relationships. It is all about bringing the community together — parents, family, staff, the community — one family, one community,” Favata said. “That is what we believe here at REACH.”

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For Anderson, who will enter fifth grade this year, REACH Academy is about more than academics.

“They do not only treat us like students. They treat us like scholars, like family, a second family at this school," Anderson said.

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Parents echoed that sentiment, saying they appreciate the support students receive.

The event also offered practical support where volunteer barbers and hairstylists provided free haircuts and braiding services to help students start the year feeling confident and ready to learn.