'We all start somewhere': Central Rock Gym offers Kid's Climbing Club to introduce youth to rock climbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's the tail-end of winter and you may be running out of ideas of what your kid(s) can do to keep them busy and active. Have you ever thought of rock climbing?

Central Rock Gym serves 22 different locations across the East Coast including here in Buffalo. The gym in Buffalo is one of the largest rock climbing gyms in the country. With different programs geared for all ages, one of the most popular offerings is the youth programs.

On Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, Central Rock Gym offers the Kid's Climbing Club, a specialized time slot for ages ranging from 3.5-13 years old. On Wednesdays, it's only ages 7-13. The climbing club introduces kids to the sport of rock climbing. For first time climbers at Central Rock, the first club session is free and $39 per session afterwards. You also have the option to purchase a membership for $119 a month for both of the clubs.

Along with the club, Central Rock also offers recreational and competition teams for ages 7-18 and free climbing. On top of the clubs, the teams and the free climb, the gym offers birthday events.

You can find more information about the classes the gym offers here.