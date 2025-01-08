'Wanted one more day': Mulligan's Brick Bar demolition halted by mechanical issues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The demolition of Mulligan’s Brick Bar in Buffalo’s Allentown neighborhood was brought to a standstill by mechanical issues just a few hours after work began.
A fire destroyed the building on Sunday. Emergency demolition began on the building Wednesday morning.
The demolition of the building only lasted a few hours, before it unexpectedly stopped around 11:30 a.m.
I was told by a City of Buffalo spokesman, “Due to the cold weather conditions, there was an issue with a hydraulic line on the equipment. It has been repaired, and work is expected to resume within the hour.”
However, work never resumed, and those mechanical issues continued throughout the rest of the day.
Below you can watch drone video of the progress that was made before demolition halted for the day.
Mulligans Brick Bar demolition in Allentown has officially been called off for the day— Derek Heid (@DerekHeid) January 8, 2025
The city told me earlier that the cold weather caused mechanical issues with the equipment
I recorded workers trying to start the equipment again, they were never able to get it running @WKBW pic.twitter.com/CXolQgCNfo
Eventually, Wednesday’s demolition work was called off a little before 3 p.m.
Neighbors told me it just may be a sign to keep their local landmark standing.
“That’s crazy. You don’t make all of these plans close the street and then decide you’re not going to tear it down after it already started,” Mario Vicks said.
“I think the building is as sad as we all are. It probably just wanted one more day, and it’s a sign that it needed to get one. We are all very sad and we are just looking to the future and seeing what it brings,” Allentown Association communications coordinator Jonathan White said.
“The demolition at Mulligan’s Brick Bar started this morning but was interrupted by mechanical problems with the excavator. The contractor unsuccessfully tried to repair the equipment and has called in a specialty mechanic. Additionally, they are working on procurement of an alternate excavator if they cannot repair the one on-site. Unfortunately, issues like this are not unusual when working in very cold temperatures. Demolition has been paused for the remainder of today and is anticipated to resume tomorrow (Thursday, January 9, 2025)."