'Wakes your body up': Healthy Kids Running Series inspires WNY youth to get outside

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — The Healthy Kids Running Series, founded in 2009, gives children in Amherst, Hamburg, and Angola a positive and educational introduction to running. The program promotes healthy lifestyles and boosts self-esteem through fun, friendly competition every Sunday.

“I like that if it's like a weekend and you're really tired...this kind of wakes your body up," said Benjamin Bavuso.

As the Amherst team prepares for its spring series, which begins April 27, Coach Jennifer Drexinger is hopeful for more registrations.

“We run any distances from 50 yards up to 1 mile depending on the age of the kids. Here in Amherst, we start our spring series on April 27th. We have about 150 kids registered from ages 2 to 14,” said Drexinger.

For a $45 registration fee, participants receive a T-shirt and a participation trophy, fostering a sense of achievement and encouraging a lifelong love of the sport.

“I love when at the end I get to congratulate my friends and sometimes I get to go up on the podium and just feel proud that I won like a medal or a trophy or something," said Madison Day.

The program doesn’t just teach sportsmanship; it also instills essential lessons about health and exercise.

“It is so important...teaching them from a young age that healthy relationship with exercise can be fun and it can feel good," said Leah Halbina, the Hamburg Program Coordinator.

Additionally, the series promotes inclusivity by accommodating children with special disabilities.

“We have a race for any kids with any special disabilities...it was really nice to be able to bring that to our community as well," said Trisha Sills, the Angola Program Coordinator.

Participants also have the chance to make new friends and engage with their community.

“I just like that I usually always meet new friends and encourage others," said Liam Day, a program participant.

You can sign up for Amherst, Angola and Hamburg.