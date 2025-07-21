BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — While Eight Days of Hope is currently assisting with flood relief in Kerrville and Hunt, Texas, the organization is also making a significant impact right here in Western New York by helping our neighbors on Buffalo's West Side.

Volunteers from across the United States are spending the week in Buffalo as part of the Eight Days of Hope outreach program, transforming 100 homes in the city's Niagara District through Saturday.

Volunteers helping repair Buffalo homes during week-long service project with Eight Days of Hope

George Gould traveled all the way from Arizona to participate in the community service initiative.

"Seeing some of these beautiful homes makes me feel good knowing that we're gonna fix something, but we're also helping the people that live here and meeting the people here that have just been grateful that we're here," Gould said. "I'm stunned by that generosity."

Gould and his crew of volunteers are transforming a home on West Avenue, removing burnt walls and ceilings damaged by a fire.

Among the volunteers is 12-year-old Zoe from Fort Worth, Arkansas, one of the youngest participants in the program.

"I know they're going through a lot of struggle just having this happen so suddenly, and don't know what to do, and very clueless, so having us come here and help them out is really great," Zoe said.

Homeowners have been overwhelmed by the volunteers' generosity and hard work.

"Just the love, if you meet these people who were complete strangers, they feel like family," Joel Fisher said.

Fisher had her mother's fence completely redone and is amazed by what the volunteers have accomplished.

"She's the mom that helps the community, that is helping all the neighbors, forever," Fisher said. "For this group to come in and help her is pretty unbelievable."

The experience has been so impactful that Fisher plans to pay it forward and sign up for next year.

The initiative is leaving a lasting impression not only on the community but also on the volunteers.

"It's an honor to be able to be a servant for you for your town and your people here," Gould said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

