Volunteers conduct 24-hour homeless count across WNY to secure federal funding

BUFFALO & CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — As winter intensifies across Western New York, volunteers with the Homeless Alliance of Western New York are conducting surveys at both sheltered and unsheltered locations over a 24-hour period. The annual Point-in-Time Count (PIT Count) aims to make the invisible visible while providing essential resources to those experiencing homelessness.

The nationwide effort takes a snapshot of people experiencing homelessness across Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties. About 150 volunteers were assigned to 50 different routes Thursday night, engaging with individuals and families who appeared to be experiencing homelessness.

"Tonight, we recruited about 150 volunteers and they're being assigned to 50 different routes," said Kexin Ma, executive director of the Homeless Alliance of Western New York.

"They will go out onto the street and try to see if people experiencing homelessness are out there," Ma said.

Volunteers conducted short surveys, collected demographic information and offered immediate assistance to those in need. I tagged along as Ma and Matthew Schaefer visited areas in Buffalo and Cheektowaga to find people.

During the count, volunteers distributed hand warmers, gloves, toiletries and other essential items donated by the community. They also provided information about Code Blue shelters for anyone needing immediate housing, along with food, hats, bus passes and additional resources.

The count serves a critical purpose beyond providing immediate aid. The data collected directly impacts federal funding and policy decisions that support homeless services across the region.

"Congress is deciding next year's funding budget right now, and it's very important it's a great reminder for the polling time count to remind how many people are experiencing homelessness across the whole country," Ma said.

The federal funding totals to nearly $24 million and helps support people moving into permanent housing. Without this funding, the organization said, thousands of people in the region will experience homelessness again.

The Homeless Alliance says the PIT Count not only helps track trends but also determines who needs help the most and whether the region is making progress in addressing homelessness.