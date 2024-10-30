‘Visit the Cleveland Corner’: Grover Cleveland’s family donates artifacts to Buffalo Presidential Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new exhibit is opening at the Buffalo Presidential Center on Saturday. The “Cleveland Corner” highlights President Grover Cleveland and his wife Frances with artifacts donated by their family members.

The display contains a hat and boxes, each likely more than 100 years old, which were owned by President Grover Cleveland and his wife Frances Folsom.

“I said 'Gee we should give this to the Buffalo Presidential Center, because there is direct meaning to the people in Buffalo,'” Cleveland’s grandson George Cleveland said. “There are so many Cleveland family ties in Buffalo…I really consider Buffalo a second home.”

WKBW Grover Cleveland's 72-year-old grandson, George, spoke with 7 News reporter Derek Heid about why his family decided to donate items to the center.

Before George’s grandfather Grover served in the White House, he spent terms as both Erie County Sheriff and Mayor of Buffalo. As for George’s grandmother Frances, she was born and raised here.

George feels these artifacts are returning to the city they belong in.

“The box [the hat] was in, is decidedly of Buffalo origin. That in itself is fun to look at,” George said. “I’d urge people to go, visit the Cleveland corner. Visit and learn about those other luminaries that came out of Buffalo.”

For the Presidential Center, which is located on the second floor of the downtown library in Lafayette Square, Vice President Bren Price Sr. feels this is a dream come to reality.

“We are excited because we have been thinking about this for several years,” Price said.

WKBW Bren Price Sr. unveiled a 'sneak peak' of the Cleveland Corner to 7 News Tuesday.

The exhibit will be unveiled to the public Saturday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

It will come with plenty of new artifacts on display and a presentation from Price about ‘the mystery’ behind the Clevelands' hat on display.