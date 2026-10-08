'Violent criminals knew we were out there': FBI, BPD credit summer initiative for drop in violent crime

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The FBI and Buffalo police say a collaborative crime-fighting effort helped reduce violent crime across the City of Buffalo this summer, even as gun violence remained a significant concern.

The initiative, known as Operation Summer Heat, was launched after a violent start to the summer that included multiple shootings over the Fourth of July holiday.

"The premise is to take the summer, crush violent crime and take back our communities," Allen D. Davis II, special agent in charge of the FBI's Buffalo Field Office, said.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Erika Shields said federal agents joined them as officials saw troubling crime trends emerge.

According to recently released statistics, violent crime was down 8% through September compared to the same period last year.

Gun violence, however, increased. Through the end of August, 101 people had been shot in Buffalo, compared with 83 during the same period in 2025.

Davis said Operation Summer Heat focuses on identifying areas experiencing spikes in violent crime and directing resources to those neighborhoods.

"We're able to look and see where the violent crime stats are spiking within the community, and we can target our enforcement in those areas," Davis said.

As part of the operation, Buffalo police officers worked alongside FBI agents on task forces conducting search warrants, raids and other enforcement actions aimed at removing guns and drugs from the streets.

During one operation on the Lower West Side, a firearm and crack cocaine were recovered. In another operation near Broadway, investigators recovered additional crack cocaine.

"It's not just in a room with a whiteboard," Shields said. "It's making arrests, double-digit arrests on offenders, double-digit arrests on gun seizures, drugs off the street."

Officials point to shooting statistics in July and August as evidence the strategy had an impact. Police said 16 people were shot in 10 separate incidents during the first half of July. In the second half of the month, six people were shot in six incidents. During all of August, 11 people were shot in 10 incidents.

Davis said the increased law enforcement presence was noticeable.

"These violent criminals knew we were out there; they're not stupid," Davis said. "They didn't want to get caught either, and those crime rates began to drop."

Although summer has ended, both agencies say the partnership will continue.

"We collaborate year-round, and they are essential for our success," Shields said.

Davis said the FBI will continue deploying resources whenever crime trends warrant additional attention.

"If there is a spike in crime, we will surge to that area, and we will do what we can to tamp that down," he said.

WATCH: 'Violent criminals knew we were out there': FBI, BPD credit summer initiative for drop in violent crime