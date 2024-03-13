Violent crimes decreased while property crimes increased in the City of Buffalo in 2023

The Buffalo Police Department's Annual Report for 2023 was recently released and according to the report, violent crime went down last year while property crime increased.

The report states homicides decreased by 45%, rapes decreased by 54%, robberies decreased by 5% and aggravated assaults stayed just about even with a 1% increase. On the flip side, burglaries increased by 3%, larcenies increased by 7% and car thefts increased by 104%.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia joined 7 Voices on Wednesday to discuss the annual report. You can watch the full conversation above.