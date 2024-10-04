VIDEO: Crews start moving new pedestrian bridge for Buffalo's Ralph Wilson Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crews are gearing up to swap the old pedestrian bridge at Buffalo's Ralph Wilson Park for a brand new one.

Members of the Ralph Wilson Construction Team explained how this entire installation would happen.

A portion of the 1-90 between Exit 8 and Exit 9 will be closed starting Saturday at 9 p.m. until Sunday morning.

"We will be shutting down the highway, and getting ready to start our operations," said project manager Sean Najewski. "The gantry cranes will lift the bridge up above the abutments, travel laterally, and get the bridge into position. After that, the bridge will be lowered down onto its bearings bolted into place and we will be done."

The 266-foot pedestrian bridge was constructed in Italy and completed its journey to Buffalo in July.

Neighbors say they're excited for the new addition.

"It should attract more people," said John Weber. "I mean, the park was way under used previously."