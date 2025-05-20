'Very reassuring': New data shows statewide decrease in overdose deaths

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Health Department data shows a 32% decrease in drug-related deaths in 2024 compared to the previous year, translating to approximately 2,000 people. State officials credit the decline to increased availability of free testing kits and Narcan.

Gwendolyn Bork is the president of Focus, a coalition dedicated to preventing addiction among teenagers in Depew and Lancaster.

"I left home when I was 15. I lived on the streets," Bork said. "I used drugs and alcohol to forget the pain."

Focus is part of a broader movement in the region aimed at destigmatizing drug use and promoting prevention strategies.

"These kids feel unseen," Bork added. "If they feel seen, then they feel valued and they feel that they're worthy and worth it."

"It's very reassuring," Joshua Lynch, Chief Medical Officer with MATTERS Network, said.

Lynch is optimistic about the new data and emphasized the importance of investing in programs that allow access to treatment and provide stigma-free resources.

"Those programs need to continue to be invested in so that those who aren't ready to access treatment can use safer," Lynch said. "The threat of federal funding removal or decrease would have a huge impact and inevitably cost lives."

The Department of Health at (716) 858-7695 suggests the following to reduce the risk:



Carry Narcan and know how and when to use it. Text (716) 225-5473 to have Narcan test strips sent to you for free.

Test drugs for fentanyl. Call (716) 858-7695 for free test strips from the Erie County Department of Health.

Seek support from ECDOH has peer navigators at (716) 858-7695. The Buffalo & Erie County Addictions Hotline is also available 24/7 with referrals for individuals and their families at (716) 831-7007.

Seek treatment and ask for MATTERS Network, a service that rapidly refers people with opioid use disorder or people who use opioids to treatment, peer support and medication. Patients can be seen at outpatient treatment agencies within 24 hours at (800) 622-4357 or visit any local emergency department. Virtual emergency department addiction treatment services are also available.

"Instead of judgment, we need to walk alongside them and provide them the hope that they need, that they can do it," Bork said.