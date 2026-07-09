BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than a dozen local vendors will make their debut at this year's Taste of Buffalo, bringing new flavors and fresh faces to one of the city's biggest summer traditions.

Among those is Chef BigWayne, a Jamaican restaurant on Allen Street. The kitchen is busy seasoning jerk chicken, preparing beef patties, and stirring up its signature spicy Rasta pasta sauce for the festival.

WATCH: 'Very excited': Chef BigWayne bringing Jamaican flavors to Taste of Buffalo

'Very excited': Chef BigWayne bringing Jamaican flavors to Taste of Buffalo

For Dwayne, the owner, participating in the Taste of Buffalo marks a milestone for the growing business.

"We are feeling very good and very excited," he said.

Dwayne said the restaurant has taken part in Juneteenth celebrations and about 10 other summer festivals across Buffalo, but this will be its first Taste of Buffalo.

"Let's go and see what this is all about," he said. "This will be a different one, more exciting and bigger."

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With more than 40 restaurants participating this year, Chef BigWayne hopes the event will introduce its Jamaican cuisine to thousands of new customers.

"I hear it's a big festival with like 5,000 people," Dwayne said. "That will let us expand the business and let more people know about us."

For Chef BigWayne, the festival is more than an opportunity to serve food; it's a chance to share Jamaican culture with Western New York while taking the next step in growing the business.