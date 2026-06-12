BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Houghton Park pool in Buffalo's Kaisertown neighborhood will not open this summer. City officials confirmed the pool's shelter house has suffered significant vandalism and deteriorating conditions over years, making it unsafe to operate.

Buffalo Common Council Lovejoy District representative Bryan Bollman said he's disappointed the city cannot open the pool for the season, but admitted the facility is in poor shape.

"It's suffered significant vandalism," Bollman said.

Deputy Mayor Maria Whyte acknowledged the severity of the conditions at the shelter house.

"I mean in that particular instance it's not the condition of the pool that's the problem, it's the condition of the facility," Whyte said.

Bollman described what he encountered when he recently walked through the shelter house.

"Complete utter mess when we walked in. I didn't even realize how many windows were missing," he said.

WATCH: Houghton Park pool will not open this summer

'Utter mess': Houghton Park pool will not open this summer

The pool and shelter are due for a complete makeover, funded by NY Swims — a state grant of more than $7 million. City documents show the shelter is slated to be completely demolished and rebuilt. However, demolition will not take place until at least next summer.

Parks Commissioner Steve Buccilli said in an email the NY Swims grant has not yet been processed. It is "on hold pending the release of capital bond funding" to get the work started.

The release of bonds was delayed due to a dispute between Buffalo Comptroller Barbara Miller-Williams and the city, which remains tied up in the courts after almost a year. The court ordered Miller-Williams to release all bonds approved by the common council. She appealed the decision. Buccelli said the city is now working toward a late fall or early winter public bidding process for the project.

Bollman told me he will push the city to find alternative activities for young people in the area in the meantime.

"This pool we're standing in front of will be beautiful and state of the art at one day in time. It's a tough transition period right now," Bollman said.

Until the pool makeover happens, neighbors will have to cool off at the park's splash. The city says it will be operating this summer.

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