BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Just as scrutiny of automated license plate readers (LPRs) is growing nationwide, the University at Buffalo is preparing to test 20 of the cameras on its campuses.

UB says it is evaluating a 60-day pilot program involving Flock Safety cameras, which use automated license-plate recognition technology to capture vehicle information. The university says the cameras would be placed at entrances and exits of its campuses and would give University Police another tool to investigate crimes involving vehicles.

WATCH: Here's what we know about University at Buffalo's pilot program with Flock Safety

University at Buffalo plans 20-camera Flock pilot

In a statement, UB Police Chief Kimberly Beaty said the cameras "would provide University Police with a more robust tool to investigate and quickly solve campus crimes involving vehicles, including car thefts, larcenies and hit-and-run accidents."

UB says the pilot is expected to last 60 days. Afterward, the university will evaluate the technology before deciding whether to continue using it.

The university is also emphasizing restrictions it says will protect privacy and prevent misuse.

UB says most information collected by the cameras will automatically be deleted after seven days unless University Police determine it needs to be retained for an investigation.

Access to the system will be limited to designated University Police investigators, according to the university. UB also says it will conduct routine internal audits to ensure the technology is being used appropriately.

Perhaps most significantly, UB says it will opt out of Flock's national database.

That means information collected by UB's cameras will not simply become available to outside law enforcement agencies through Flock's broader nationwide network. UB says any sharing with other agencies will occur only under controlled circumstances and for relevant investigations.

The university also says the cameras will not be used for traffic enforcement or immigration enforcement and promised the community will be kept informed during the review process.

The proposal comes as Gov. Kathy Hochul acknowledges that New York may need to tighten rules governing how license-plate reader technology is used, particularly when the technology is purchased with public money.

Hochul was asked about the issue recently on the Decoder podcast after facing criticism over the use of state funding for license-plate reader technology.

"If I need to tighten up regulations in that space, I will," Hochul said. She was then asked whether restrictions could be connected to state funding for the technology.

"Yes, we can. We can look at that. Absolutely," Hochul said.

Hochul added that the issue was new information for her and said New York should consider restrictions on how the technology is being used.