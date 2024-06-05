Unearthing History: UB students dig for pieces of the past near Michigan Street Baptist Church

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Students from the University at Buffalo are digging into history.

This summer they are taking part in a program with the Buffalo Niagara Freedom Station Coalition to help unearth pieces of history by the Michigan Street Baptist Church in Downtown Buffalo.

"We are looking for the material remains of the people that lived and worked and played in this part of the city of Buffalo. Specifically the congregants of the Michigan Street Baptist Church," said professor Dr. Douglass Perrelli, who teaches anthropology at UB.

They are especially interested in finding artifacts connected to two historic figures: Peyton Harris, a formerly enslaved man who moved to Buffalo and became a prominent businessman, and Mary Talbert, who grew up in Oberlin, Ohio, and moved to Buffalo and was a leader in both civil rights and the suffragette movement.

"It feels great to know that you have evidence of these people existing and living their lives like every day. I don't know, it's more about how people exist every day to day rather than monumental things," said Ashley McRedmond, one of the students.

"It's really exciting," said Andrew Rankins. "I mean, looking at the amount that's actually underground. You wouldn't really think by just looking at the ground that there's like little bits of brick and coal."

On Wednesday, the students found pieces of china and pottery, along with what were probably bones from meat consumed at church functions.

Then Rankins found a large corroded coin. After washing it off gently, they believe it's a copper Irish coin from the 1800s.

The archaeological digs will continue through the summer.

The public is invited to observe on Fridays and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Michigan Street Baptist Church located at 511 Michigan Ave.

The public cannot participate in the digging or sifting but you'll be able to watch the students in action and take a look at some of the artifacts that have been found.