Underground fault causes big power outage in the City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — At one point more than 5,000 customers were without power in the City of Buffalo. Much of the outage, according to National Grid's mapping software, is just east of Main Street in downtown Buffalo.

A National Grid spokesperson tells 7 News, there was likely an underground fault that's causing issues in the city. "The City of Buffalo has all underground service, so crews have to diagnose the issue, likely caused by fault in underground line," the spokesperson said.

National Grid

It's unclear what exactly caused the fault.

Power outages stretch from East Utica Street, east of Main street, all the way south to Perry Street.

The City of Buffalo, thorough its BUFFALERT system, says the Buffalo Animal Shelter and downtown traffic signals are out. The power outage is also impacting the Buffalo Animal Shelter. The city says a generator is being brought to the shelter.

Restoration times vary by location.

