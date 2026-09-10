Uncrowned Queens Institute celebrates 25 years preserving Black history in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For 25 years, the Uncrowned Queens Institute for Research and Education on Women Inc. has worked to preserve the stories and contributions of African American women and men in Buffalo and Western New York.

The institute celebrated its 25th anniversary Wednesday night at The Buffalo History Museum with a free community event focused on honoring the past while looking toward the future.

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Dr. Barbara Nevergold, co-founder of the Uncrowned Queens Institute, said understanding history is essential to understanding who people are and where they come from.

“Our focus and our goal is to capture the history of African Americans and to preserve them, but then also share them, make them available for educational institutions, for individuals, for organizations, because it connects us to who we are as a people,” Nevergold said.

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The anniversary celebration featured a pop-up historical exhibit showcasing photographs, stories and archival materials documenting the experiences and contributions of African Americans in the region.

The event also featured Uncrowned Queens books and marked the official relaunch of the institute’s website, providing another way for the public, educators and organizations to access the historical information collected over the past 25 years.

Nevergold said preserving those stories is about more than documenting the past. It is also about making sure future generations have access to the history that helped shape the community.

