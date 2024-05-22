'Uncharted territory': Confusion delays Buffalo Common Council from voting on mayor's proposed budget

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo's Common Council held a special session Wednesday to vote on Mayor Bryon Brown's proposed city budget.

Earlier this month, the mayor announced a $618 million proposed spending plan, seven percent higher than last year's budget. He also proposed a 9% property tax hike.

'We need additional revenue': Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown proposes property tax hike in budget ‘We need additional revenue’: Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown proposes property tax hike in budget

Wednesday's meeting quickly adjourned after Council President Chris Scanlon said negotiations were ongoing.

WKBW

After about an hour of waiting for Council members to reconvene, 7 News' Kristen Mirand learned from several Council members that there was a hold-up over if the 9% tax hike was valid.

You may remember, that the Council voted to exceed the city's 2% tax cap to allow Mayor Brown to raise the property tax to the 9% threshold. From there, the Brown administration should notify Albany that it’s exceeding the tax cap to move forward.

'I'm going to push back': Some Buffalo Council Members look to renegotiate proposed property tax hike 'I'm going to push back': Some Council Members look to renegotiate proposed property tax hike

After hours of determining if the tax cap was valid, council members shared that the state did certify it.

Council member Joseph Golombek told Mirand that in his 25 years, this has never happened and said this was "uncharted territory."

Council members have until midnight Wednesday to vote on the budget, per the city charter.

Mirand learned that Council members will push for a tax hike lower than 9%.

WKBW

Peter Allen Weinmann, a managing attorney for the law firm of Wolfgang and Weinmann, said regardless, the tax hike will eventually be compounded with a city-wide revaluation of properties.

"So 100,000 tax parcels in the city of Buffalo are going to have a brand new tax assessment later on this coming year. So taxpayers are going to receive a love letter in the mail and they're going to find their taxes are going to go up astronomically," Weinmann said.

WKBW

Janayia Capers, a housing justice organizer with PUSH Buffalo, said the tax hike is unthinkable and that renters in Buffalo are already dealing with a housing crisis. Capers said this will be a burden to renters.

"People who are Black and brown. People who are living in these areas who can’t afford it — it’s going to be affecting the people — those people more," Capers said.

WKBW

Jim Fink, a real estate economic development reporter, said commercial property owners would most certainly feel the tax hike

"For Carl Paladino, for a Ciminelli Development, for Uniland, for Douglas Jemal — they’ll feel it they’ll pass it down to their tenants but you know it’s a trickle-down effect," Fink said.

Fink added the property tax hike may sound daunting, but Mayor Brown has been fiscally conservative and would not be proposing this if he didn't have to.