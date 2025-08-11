BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Through the WNY Sophomore Externship Experience, funded and organized through the University at Buffalo's Startup and Innovation Collaboratory, more than 70 students from across the country were placed in paid, hands-on externships with some of the top employers, including M&T Bank, Kaleida Health and the Buffalo Museum of Science.

The program is hosted by the University at Buffalo, but nearly half don't attend the school. Students are from colleges around the world, but either grew up in Western New York or now attend a local university.

"We want them to fall in love with the area and realize there are career paths here," said Amy Monin, UB's Strategic Initiative Director.

Students who participated in the program said the experience gave them a look at what their careers could look like without leaving the area.

"To be able to see that has motivated me to want to stay local," said Trey Hutson, a student at the University of Pittsburgh.

Students were placed in externships across a wide variety of industries, including finance, healthcare, tech and tourism, gaining connections, experience, networking and an understanding of work in Western New York.

Local businesses said programs like this are essential to keeping talent in the region.

"We have to be vigilant about not letting local talent slip away," said Dr. Dori Marshall, Chief Medical Officer at Oishei Children's Hospital.

D'Juan James, Senior Director of Clinical Engineering and Medical Equipment Processing, said that these programs expand students' understanding of what's possible.

"When you think about healthcare careers, you think about nurses and doctors," he said. "But there are thousands of other healthcare career opportunities out there. This gives students the opportunity to explore them."

WATCH: UB's Externship Experience helping students discover careers close to home

At the Buffalo Museum of Science, CEO Gary Siddall said the opportunity was also valuable for the organizations.

"These opportunities, particularly for college students to engage with our mission and see what it's like to be part of the day-to-day operations," said Siddall. "That's something special."

Students said the externship experience has changed the direction of their future careers and lives.

"You don't have to go to the West Coast and make a name for yourself in tech," said Anabelle Kemmer, a student at Mercyhurst University. "There are opportunities in our own backyard."

For more information about the WNY Sophomore Externship Experience and how to apply, click here.