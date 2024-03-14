U.S. House easily passes bill that could lead to ban of TikTok, Buffalo State students share their thoughts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A beloved social media app among younger generations is now at risk.

The U.S. House easily passed a bill Wednesday that could lead to a ban of TikTok. The bipartisan vote passed 352 to 65.

7News dove into this legislation: this bill require's TikTok's Chinese parent company to sell the app within the next six months or it will be banned here in the United States.

The push for sale sponsors of the bills said the parent company Bytedance posed a national security threat, giving China's government access to American data.

The social media platform said it protects U.S. user data.

The bill received overwhelming bipartisan support.

One of those voters were New York State Congresswoman for the 24th district, Claudia Tenney.

So, we have heard from law makers and wanted to take some extra time to hear from those who the platform the most.

Pheben Kassahun stopped by the Student Union at Buffalo State University to hear from various students on whether they use TikTok and why.

Many of them told Kassahun they use TikTok daily for reasons like education, content creating and finding new artists in the music and art realm.

Buffalo State University sophomore Chris Boadi said, "The reason why I'm on it. I use it for entertainment purposes. I feel like TikTok can help me build my self profile and expand myself, in terms of meeting new people and having new connections."

Chris Boadi is he started using TikTok in January and has started creating content showcasing African dances and interviews that seem interesting to his peers.

"There has to be a purpose because if they really want to ban it, there has to be something wrong with TikTok because there's always a good side and always a bad side. So, I can't come in here and downgrade them saying that they tried to hurt us in a bad way. You never know. They could be seeing something bigger than we're seeing that us kids and young adults aren't seeing," Boadi said.

Rose Constant also uses the popular app throughout her free time.

While she said it is a distraction she said she is on it for education purposes.

"I feel like people don't use Google no more. They go straight to TikTok. Me, personally, I go straight to TikTok for everything. Every little thing I need, I search it up right on TikTok, like hair stuff, places to travel, what to do, what not to do, trending topics, all that," Buffalo State University junior Rose Constant said.

The same goes for freshman Cindy Paul who has been using TikTok before it merged from Musical.ly.

Buffalo State University freshman Cindy Paul said, "I just use it for educational purposes and also finding new artists."

Others consume news content like sophomore Jayda Alvarez.

"I like using TikTok for a silly, goofy time. It keeps me updated on what's happening around the world, politically, and laws that get passed," Jayda Alvarez explained.

Some even meet new people through the app, like senior Hannah West.

Hannah West said, "I used TikTok to communicate with other people. I've made a lot of friends in a lot of groups through them. I've found a Bible study group."

Regardless, it is a daily usage for everyone Kassahun spoke with Wednesday but something Congresswoman Claudia Tenney hoped there would be regulation for.

"So we already had some of the opportunity to see some of the intelligence on what's going on and how much the Chinese communist party uses TikTok to surveil the United States. It's a huge national security threat to our country. So this will not impact 7 million people who are using this as their business platform, and so they will continue to be able to do that. We just want Bytedance to move away from TikTok and we think they will," Congresswoman Claudia Tenney said.